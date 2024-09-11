Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Compass Point

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. Scotiabank raised their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.27.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.0 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 6,591.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.