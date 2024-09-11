Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,136.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,116.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,023.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock worth $13,095,105. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

