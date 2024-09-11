Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,738 shares of company stock valued at $715,499. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,789,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

