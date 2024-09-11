Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 13.3 %

REMYF stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

About Rémy Cointreau

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.