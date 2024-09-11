Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 13.3 %
REMYF stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $132.30.
About Rémy Cointreau
