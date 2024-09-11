Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPO. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IPO stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $180.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

