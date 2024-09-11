RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Head-To-Head Comparison

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -360.29% N/A -279.64% Veritone -42.56% -222.47% -10.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.29, meaning that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RESAAS Services and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 0 2 0 0 2.00

Veritone has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.87%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RESAAS Services and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $300,000.00 63.99 -$1.67 million ($0.02) -12.00 Veritone $127.56 million 0.89 -$58.62 million ($2.20) -1.36

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veritone beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

