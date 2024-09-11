Reviewing Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) & Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Free Report) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and Vital Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy $1.55 billion 0.67 $695.08 million $24.13 1.12

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

86.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carbon Energy and Vital Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Energy 3 4 4 0 2.09

Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $55.82, suggesting a potential upside of 106.43%. Given Vital Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy 13.97% 11.58% 5.76%

Summary

Vital Energy beats Carbon Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. It owns working interests and royalty interests in wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.