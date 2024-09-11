Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,331 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,294.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,491. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

