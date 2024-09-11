Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Etsy were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 23,542.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,861,000 after purchasing an additional 221,275 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.