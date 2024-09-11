Richard John Buick Purchases 94,825 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Buick purchased 94,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,844.75 ($3,720.09).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.51. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

About Fusion Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.