Richard John Buick Purchases 94,825 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Buick purchased 94,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,844.75 ($3,720.09).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.51. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 0.48.
About Fusion Antibodies
