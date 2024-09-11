RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

OPP stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

