Rob Orgel Sells 3,824 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Rob Orgel sold 4,552 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $82,118.08.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 125.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,284,000 after buying an additional 6,519,598 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Flywire by 253.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,962,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Flywire by 129.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,924 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Flywire by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,553,000 after purchasing an additional 872,619 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,642,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

