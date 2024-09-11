Robert Edgley Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Way 2 Vat Ltd (ASX:W2V) Stock

Way 2 Vat Ltd (ASX:W2V – Get Free Report) insider Robert Edgley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,333.33).

Way 2 Vat Stock Performance

Way 2 Vat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Way 2 Vat Ltd, a fintech company, provides VAT/ GST claim and return solutions worldwide. The company owns and operates automated end-to-end VAT reclaim platform. Its services include foreign and local VAT reclaim for companies, foreign VAT reclaim on account payable invoices and travel expenses; and VAT compliance for companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Way 2 Vat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Way 2 Vat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.