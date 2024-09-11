Robert T. Macalik Acquires 500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 3.27.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,572,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 424,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 329,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

