Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

