Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ROIV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $12.19 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 546,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,023,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 99,148 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.