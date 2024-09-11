Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Gold worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,515 shares of company stock worth $1,049,834 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $142.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

