Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 6,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 25,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Rubicon Organics Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

