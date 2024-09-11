Russel Pillemer Acquires 40,000 Shares of Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) Stock

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Free Report) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,600.00 ($33,066.67).
Russel Pillemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Russel Pillemer acquired 2,444 shares of Pengana Private Equity Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$3,353.17 ($2,235.45).
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Russel Pillemer bought 109,400 shares of Pengana Private Equity Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,283.20 ($96,855.47).
Pengana Private Equity Trust Price Performance
Pengana Private Equity Trust Company Profile
