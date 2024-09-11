Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Safehold worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Safehold by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,002.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 38.83, a current ratio of 38.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is -157.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SAFE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

