Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,464,622.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 2,051 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $243.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,712,165.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $246.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

