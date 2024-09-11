Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Samsara stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,696,196 shares of company stock valued at $61,507,738. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

