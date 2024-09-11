Sarah Brennan Acquires 10,822 Shares of Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Stock

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Brennan purchased 10,822 shares of Argo Global Listed Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$24,998.82 ($16,665.88).

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Stock Performance

Get Argo Global Listed Infrastructure alerts:

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.