Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 319,404 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $143.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

