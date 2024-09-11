Savant Capital LLC Acquires 3,373 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 111.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after acquiring an additional 415,902 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

