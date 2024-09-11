Savant Capital LLC Acquires 4,663 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 14.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

