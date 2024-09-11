Savant Capital LLC Acquires 5,797 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.01.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

