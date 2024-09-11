Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.