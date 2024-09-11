Savant Capital LLC Buys 273 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

