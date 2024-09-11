Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $264.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $282.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.86 and its 200 day moving average is $226.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

