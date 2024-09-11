Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.45 and a 200 day moving average of $166.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

