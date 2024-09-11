Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

