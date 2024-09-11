Savant Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

