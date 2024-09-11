Savant Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average of $167.69. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

