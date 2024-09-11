Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.5% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 141,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 741,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,110,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 215,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

HCA opened at $386.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.