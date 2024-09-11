Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $346.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.37. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

