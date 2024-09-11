Savant Capital LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 90,120 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,074 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 203,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

