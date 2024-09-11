Savant Capital LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,987,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

