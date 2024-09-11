Savant Capital LLC Purchases 7,610 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

