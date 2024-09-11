Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 23,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

