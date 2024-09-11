Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Insulet by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Insulet by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Insulet by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Insulet by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $227.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.19 and a 200 day moving average of $184.66.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

