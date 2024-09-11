Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.