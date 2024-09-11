Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.09.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.5 %

EG stock opened at $381.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.13. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.