Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $260.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.