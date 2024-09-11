Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOKF stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $107.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.18.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

