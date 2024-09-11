Savant Capital LLC Sells 34,302 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,302 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.