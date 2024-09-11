Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

