Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,116.53

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,116.53 ($14.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,166 ($15.25). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,162 ($15.20), with a volume of 334,641 shares traded.

Savills Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,761.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,201.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,116.53.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Savills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,774.19%.

Insider Activity

About Savills

In other news, insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.87), for a total transaction of £294,767.25 ($385,467.83). Insiders own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.