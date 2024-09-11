Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $35,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

