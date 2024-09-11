Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

